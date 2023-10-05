3 moves shaking up the cardiology industry

Here are three moves that shook up the cardiology industry so far this year:

1. In September, three cardiology groups submitted a proposal to create a new medical board for cardiovascular medicine independent of the American Board of Internal Medicine. The American College of Cardiology, Heart Failure Society of America, and Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions are working together to submit an application on the matter to the American Board of Medical Specialties.

2. In May, eight cardiologists formerly employed by Rome, Ga.-based Harbin Clinic signed contracts committing to AdventHealth Redmond, also in Rome, in response to Harbin's merger with Atrium Health Floyd. The deal between Harbin and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium was confirmed in December. Harbin is one of the largest privately owned physician groups in Georgia, with 240 medical professionals across 40 specialties.

Physicians had expressed concerns about the future of the oncology and cardiology departments at Harbin amid the merger, according to an April 27 report from the Rome News-Tribune.

3. Private equity has shown a growing interest in cardiology. In January, a new private equity firm entered the industry — Viper Partners. The firm is opening a new mergers and acquisitions department focused specifically on deals in the cardiology space.

"We have been watching this area for a couple years and feel the time is perfect to bring our experience to this exciting space," Samir Qureshi, Viper's vice president, said in a Jan. 19 press release.