3 independent cardiology groups to know

As the uptick of consolidation and acquisitions of independent physician groups continues, smaller cardiology groups have become less common.

Here are three independent cardiology groups to know in 2024:

1. High Desert Heart & Vascular (Boise, Idaho). This group was the first independent cardiology group to open in the Treasure Valley region of Idaho. It is led by a team of four cardiologists, who are each co-founders.

2. Chicago Cardiology Institute. This practice was founded in 2009 by Parag Doshi, MD. It now has a team of nine physicians and three locations in Schaumburg and Oak Park, Ill. Its associated vascular clinic is the largest outpatient vascular center in Illinois.

3. Berkeley Cardiovascular (Oakland, Calif.). This multispeciality cardiology group was founded in 1988. It has a team of eight specialists and has three locations in Oakland and Orida, Calif. The practice has the Eastern Bay Area's only outpatient treatment program for adults with congenital heart disease.