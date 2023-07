The first independent cardiology group in the Treasure Valley region of Idaho opened July 10.

Boise-based High Desert Heart & Vascular consists of four cardiologists who are also co-founders, according to a July 9 news release from the group. Daniel Noonan, MD, is the president of High Desert Heart & Vascular.

According to the release, the physicians came up with the idea to create the group "after observing rising costs, administrative bulk, and a need for more competition and choice."