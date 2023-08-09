3 best hospitals in Los Angeles for cardiac care

Three Los Angeles hospitals appeared in the U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals for Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery" ranking.

Close to 800 hospitals were evaluated, and the top 50 hospitals received a ranking for their care provided to patients with challenging heart and vascular cases. Some of these procedures include heart transplants, implantation of cardiac devices and major chest procedures, and conditions treated include cardiovascular disease, endocarditis, heart failure and circulatory issues.

Here is a list of the three Los Angeles hospitals that are nationally ranked for cardiac care:

1. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Ranked No. 2 nationally; score: 96.8/100

2. UCLA Medical Center

Ranked No. 18 nationally; score 73.2/100

3. Keck Medical Center of USC

Ranked No. 41 nationally; score 62.4/100