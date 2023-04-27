10 highest-paying states for cardiologists

Cardiologists make an average of $353,970 annually in the U.S., according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
By comparison, general medicine physicians make an average of $242,190 and nurses make an average of $77,600.
Out of the states with reported data, cardiologists are paid the most in Idaho, earning $521,690 each year. They earn the least in Nebraska, earning an average of $248,370 per year.
Here are the 10 highest-paying states for cardiology specialists (Note: Compensation data was not available for 30 states):
|
State
|
Hourly mean wage
|
Annual mean wage
|
1
|
Idaho
|
$250.81
|
$521,690
|
2
|
Ohio
|
$242.26
|
$503,900
|
3
|
Indiana
|
$234.80
|
$488,380
|
4
|
Pennsylvania
|
$229.97
|
$478,340
|
5
|
Alabama
|
$224.05
|
$466,030
|
6
|
Maryland
|
$219.37
|
$456,280
|
7
|
Florida
|
$206.16
|
$428,810
|
8
|
Texas
|
$198.81
|
$413,510
|
9
|
North Carolina
|
$198.30
|
$412,460
|
10
|
Michigan
|
$195.32
|
$406,270