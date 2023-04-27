10 highest-paying states for cardiologists

Cardiologists make an average of $353,970 annually in the U.S., according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

By comparison, general medicine physicians make an average of $242,190 and nurses make an average of $77,600.

Out of the states with reported data, cardiologists are paid the most in Idaho, earning $521,690 each year. They earn the least in Nebraska, earning an average of $248,370 per year.

Here are the 10 highest-paying states for cardiology specialists (Note: Compensation data was not available for 30 states):