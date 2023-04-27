10 highest-paying states for cardiologists

Paige Haeffele -  

Cardiologists make an average of $353,970 annually in the U.S., according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

By comparison, general medicine physicians make an average of $242,190 and nurses make an average of $77,600. 

Out of the states with reported data, cardiologists are paid the most in Idaho, earning $521,690 each year. They earn the least in Nebraska, earning an average of $248,370 per year.

Here are the 10 highest-paying states for cardiology specialists (Note: Compensation data was not available for 30 states): 

 

State

Hourly mean wage

Annual mean wage

1

Idaho

$250.81

$521,690

2

Ohio

$242.26

$503,900

3

Indiana

$234.80

$488,380

4

Pennsylvania

$229.97

$478,340

5

Alabama

$224.05

$466,030

6

Maryland

$219.37

$456,280

7

Florida

$206.16

$428,810

8

Texas

$198.81

$413,510

9

North Carolina

$198.30

$412,460

10

Michigan

$195.32

$406,270

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast