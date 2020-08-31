Which states have the highest, lowest concentration of ASCs?

Washington, D.C., Maryland and New Jersey are the only areas in the U.S. with more than 20 ASCs per 1,000 square miles, according to a July report from Anthem's Public Policy Institute.

Totals were calculated using data from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and the U.S. Census.

The number of ASCs per 1,000 square miles:

More than 20:

Washington, D.C.

Maryland

New Jersey

Five to 20:

California

Hawaii

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Rhode Island

Pennsylvania

Georgia

Florida

One to four:

Washington

Arizona

Colorado

Wisconsin

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Ohio

Missouri

Arkansas

Tennessee

Louisiana

Mississippi

Texas

South Carolina

North Carolina

Virginia

New York

New Hampshire

Delaware

Less than one:

Alaska

Oregon

Idaho

Nevada

Utah

Montana

Wyoming

New Mexico

North Dakota

South Dakota

Nebraska

Kansas

Oklahoma

Minnesota

Iowa

Kentucky

West Virginia

Alabama

Vermont

Maine

