Which states have the highest, lowest concentration of ASCs?

Washington, D.C., Maryland and New Jersey are the only areas in the U.S. with more than 20 ASCs per 1,000 square miles, according to a July report from Anthem's Public Policy Institute.

Totals were calculated using data from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and the U.S. Census.

The number of ASCs per 1,000 square miles:

More than 20:
Washington, D.C.
Maryland
New Jersey

Five to 20:
California
Hawaii
Massachusetts
Connecticut
Rhode Island
Pennsylvania
Georgia
Florida

One to four:
Washington
Arizona
Colorado
Wisconsin
Illinois
Indiana
Michigan
Ohio
Missouri
Arkansas
Tennessee
Louisiana
Mississippi
Texas
South Carolina
North Carolina
Virginia
New York
New Hampshire
Delaware

Less than one:
Alaska
Oregon
Idaho
Nevada
Utah
Montana
Wyoming
New Mexico
North Dakota
South Dakota
Nebraska
Kansas
Oklahoma
Minnesota
Iowa
Kentucky
West Virginia
Alabama
Vermont
Maine

