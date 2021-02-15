Which states are most, least likely to face a physician shortage?

The states most likely to see a physician shortage are in the West and South, according to a report from Physicians Thrive.

The overall shortage of physicians in the U.S. is expected to reach 121,300 by 2030, according to the "Physician Compensation Report 2020." Key factors causing shortages include population growth and a large amount of older physicians reaching retirement age.

Physicians Thrive used data from medical recruiting firms and other sources to break down hiring trends and where shortages are expected in the country.

Here are the states most likely to face a physician shortage:

1. Wyoming

2. Montana

3. Mississippi

4. Oklahoma

5. Arkansas

Here are the states least likely to face a physician shortage:

1. Massachusetts

2. Rhode Island

3. Ohio

4. Minnesota

5. Delaware

