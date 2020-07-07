Where the top earning physician assistants practice: 10 statistics
Here are 10 statistics on PA compensation based on practice setting from the Medscape Physician Assistant Compensation Report 2020.
Note: All averages are the listed as the mean calculation for salary and pay rate.
1. Critical care: $129,000
2. Emergency department / urgent care: $127,000
3. Surgery: $123,000
4. Industry setting: $123,000
5. Retail clinic: $122,000
6. Acute care hospital - inpatient unit: $121,000
7. Medical office or clinic: $113,000
8. Correctional facility: $112,000
9. Long-term care: $108,000
10. School or academic setting: $108,000
More articles on surgery centers:
Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1
The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth
Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.