Where the top earning physician assistants practice: 10 statistics

Here are 10 statistics on PA compensation based on practice setting from the Medscape Physician Assistant Compensation Report 2020.

Note: All averages are the listed as the mean calculation for salary and pay rate.

1. Critical care: $129,000

2. Emergency department / urgent care: $127,000

3. Surgery: $123,000

4. Industry setting: $123,000

5. Retail clinic: $122,000

6. Acute care hospital - inpatient unit: $121,000

7. Medical office or clinic: $113,000

8. Correctional facility: $112,000

9. Long-term care: $108,000

10. School or academic setting: $108,000

