Where physicians, advanced practitioners are employed: Key stats
LocumTenens.com shared data on where physicians are practicing in its "2020 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report."
Data was gathered from a survey sent to 220,000 healthcare professionals in September 2020. Of those recipients, 2,080 responded across all 50 states.
Here's a breakdown of where survey respondents are working:
Hospital
Physicians: 39 percent
Advanced practitioners: 41 percent
Group practice
Physicians: 18 percent
Advanced practitioners: 14 percent
Clinic or community center
Physicians: 14 percent
Advanced practitioners: 19 percent
