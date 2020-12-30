Where physicians, advanced practitioners are employed: Key stats

LocumTenens.com shared data on where physicians are practicing in its "2020 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report."

Data was gathered from a survey sent to 220,000 healthcare professionals in September 2020. Of those recipients, 2,080 responded across all 50 states.

Here's a breakdown of where survey respondents are working:

Hospital

Physicians: 39 percent

Advanced practitioners: 41 percent

Group practice

Physicians: 18 percent

Advanced practitioners: 14 percent

Clinic or community center

Physicians: 14 percent

Advanced practitioners: 19 percent

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.