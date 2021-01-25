What patients pays for 10 common ASC procedures
CMS lists the average amount patients pay for common procedures performed in both ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.
Here's what patients pay on average at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments along with the diagnostic code:
Complex removal of cataract with insertion of lens (66982)
ASC: $355
HOPD: $557
Small intestinal endoscopy, enteroscopy beyond second portion of duodenum, not including ileum; with biopsy, single or multiple (44361)
ASC: $164
HOPD: $343
Colonoscopy and biopsy (45380)
ASC: $142
HOPD: $241
Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique) (45385):
ASC: $154
HOPD: $253
Removal of recurring cataract in lens capsule using laser (66821)
ASC: $114
HOPD: $164
Injection of anesthetic agent, middle or lower spine sympathetic nerves (64520)
ASC: $99
HOPD: $179
Injections of lower or sacral spine facet joint using imaging guidance (64493)
ASC: $100
HOPD: $180
Colorectal screen, high-risk individual (G0105):
ASC: $0*
HOPD: $0*
Covered by Medicare and private insurers
Colonoscopy, flexible; diagnostic, including collection of specimen(s) by brushing or washing, when performed (separate procedure) (45378)
ASC: $115
HOPD: $190
Note: Procedures were selected on previous coverage.
