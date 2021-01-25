What patients pays for 10 common ASC procedures

CMS lists the average amount patients pay for common procedures performed in both ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.

Here's what patients pay on average at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments along with the diagnostic code:

Complex removal of cataract with insertion of lens (66982)

ASC: $355

HOPD: $557

Small intestinal endoscopy, enteroscopy beyond second portion of duodenum, not including ileum; with biopsy, single or multiple (44361)

ASC: $164

HOPD: $343

Colonoscopy and biopsy (45380)

ASC: $142

HOPD: $241

Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique) (45385):

ASC: $154

HOPD: $253

Removal of recurring cataract in lens capsule using laser (66821)

ASC: $114

HOPD: $164

Injection of anesthetic agent, middle or lower spine sympathetic nerves (64520)

ASC: $99

HOPD: $179

Injections of lower or sacral spine facet joint using imaging guidance (64493)

ASC: $100

HOPD: $180

Colorectal screen, high-risk individual (G0105):

ASC: $0*

HOPD: $0*

Covered by Medicare and private insurers

Colonoscopy, flexible; diagnostic, including collection of specimen(s) by brushing or washing, when performed (separate procedure) (45378)

ASC: $115

HOPD: $190

Note: Procedures were selected on previous coverage.

