Web of rules, regulations worst part of physicians' jobs: 25 findings

More than 33 percent of physicians surveyed have expressed a desire to retire in the next year, according to the Physicians Thrive 2022 "Physician Compensation Report."
Here are 25 things to know about physician dissatisfaction over the last 12 months:
Aspects of the job that physicians like the least
1. Having so many rules and regulations: 23 percent
2. Working long hours: 14 percent
3. Difficult patients: 14 percent
4. Difficulty getting reimbursement: 12 percent
5. Working on an EHR system: 11 percent
6. Worrying about being sued: 7 percent
7. Danger/risk of treating COVID-19 patients: 7 percent
8. Other: 9 percent
9. Nothing: 3 percent
Physicians report having experienced the following situations in their workplace setting since the beginning of the pandemic:
10. Experienced a reduction in income: 72 percent
11. Had to work with reduced staff: 43 percent
12. Had to close their practice: 8 percent
The pandemic has taken a serious toll on physicians' lives outside of work. Physicians report experiencing the following:
13. Burnout: 58 percent
14. Feelings of anger, anxiety: 50 percent
15. Withdrawing from family and friends: 43 percent
16. Sought medical attention for a mental health issue: 13 percent
Physicians least likely to choose the same specialty again:
17. Public health/preventive medicine: 67 percent
18. Internal medicine: 68 percent
19. Family medicine: 71 percent
20. OB-GYN: 74 percent
21. Nephrology: 77 percent
22. Critical care unit physician: 78 percent
23. Emergency medicine: 79 percent
24. Diabetes/endocrinology: 81 percent
25. Pediatrics: 82 percent