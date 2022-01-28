Web of rules, regulations worst part of physicians' jobs: 25 findings

More than 33 percent of physicians surveyed have expressed a desire to retire in the next year, according to the Physicians Thrive 2022 "Physician Compensation Report."

Here are 25 things to know about physician dissatisfaction over the last 12 months:

Aspects of the job that physicians like the least

1. Having so many rules and regulations: 23 percent

2. Working long hours: 14 percent

3. Difficult patients: 14 percent

4. Difficulty getting reimbursement: 12 percent

5. Working on an EHR system: 11 percent

6. Worrying about being sued: 7 percent

7. Danger/risk of treating COVID-19 patients: 7 percent

8. Other: 9 percent

9. Nothing: 3 percent

Physicians report having experienced the following situations in their workplace setting since the beginning of the pandemic:

10. Experienced a reduction in income: 72 percent

11. Had to work with reduced staff: 43 percent

12. Had to close their practice: 8 percent

The pandemic has taken a serious toll on physicians' lives outside of work. Physicians report experiencing the following:

13. Burnout: 58 percent

14. Feelings of anger, anxiety: 50 percent

15. Withdrawing from family and friends: 43 percent

16. Sought medical attention for a mental health issue: 13 percent

Physicians least likely to choose the same specialty again:

17. Public health/preventive medicine: 67 percent

18. Internal medicine: 68 percent

19. Family medicine: 71 percent

20. OB-GYN: 74 percent

21. Nephrology: 77 percent

22. Critical care unit physician: 78 percent

23. Emergency medicine: 79 percent

24. Diabetes/endocrinology: 81 percent

25. Pediatrics: 82 percent