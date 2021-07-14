USPI, AmSurg & more: large ASC chains by the numbers 

Here's the number of ASCs, affiliated positions and states with centers for seven of the largest ASC chains:

1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas): 

  • 312 surgical hospitals
  • 11,000+ affiliated physicians
  • 30 states with centers

 2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 

  • 250+ surgery centers
  • 10,000+ affiliated physicians
  • 34 states with centers 

3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.): 

  • 250+ surgical facilities
  • 10,000+ affiliated physicians 
  • 35 states with centers 

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.):

  • 121 ASCs and 21 endoscopy centers
  • 3,200 affiliated physicians
  • 16 states with centers

5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 

  • 127 surgical facilities
  • 4,000 affiliated physicians
  • 29 states with centers

6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): 

  • 225 developed ASCs, 92 in current portfolio
  • 1,500+ affiliated physicians
  • 22 states with centers

7. PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.):

  • 60+ centers
  • 600+ affiliated physicians
  • 19 states with centers

