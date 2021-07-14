USPI, AmSurg & more: large ASC chains by the numbers 

Listen
Here's the number of ASCs, affiliated positions and states with centers for seven of the largest ASC chains:
1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas):
- 312 surgical hospitals
- 11,000+ affiliated physicians
- 30 states with centers
2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.):
- 250+ surgery centers
- 10,000+ affiliated physicians
- 34 states with centers
3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.):
- 250+ surgical facilities
- 10,000+ affiliated physicians
- 35 states with centers
4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.):
- 121 ASCs and 21 endoscopy centers
- 3,200 affiliated physicians
- 16 states with centers
5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.):
- 127 surgical facilities
- 4,000 affiliated physicians
- 29 states with centers
6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.):
- 225 developed ASCs, 92 in current portfolio
- 1,500+ affiliated physicians
- 22 states with centers
7. PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.):
- 60+ centers
- 600+ affiliated physicians
- 19 states with centers