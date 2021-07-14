USPI, AmSurg & more: large ASC chains by the numbers 

Here's the number of ASCs, affiliated positions and states with centers for seven of the largest ASC chains:

1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas):

312 surgical hospitals

11,000+ affiliated physicians

30 states with centers

2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.):

250+ surgery centers

10,000+ affiliated physicians

34 states with centers

3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.):

250+ surgical facilities

10,000+ affiliated physicians

35 states with centers

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.):

121 ASCs and 21 endoscopy centers

3,200 affiliated physicians

16 states with centers

5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.):

127 surgical facilities

4,000 affiliated physicians

29 states with centers

6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.):

225 developed ASCs, 92 in current portfolio

1,500+ affiliated physicians

22 states with centers

7. PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.):