Top 29 physician salaries for 2020

Medscape released its Physician Compensation Report 2020, examining how COVID-19 affected clinician salaries.

Medscape surveyed 17,461 clinicians across more than 30 specialties from across the U.S. between Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10, 2020. Gastroenterologists made up 2 percent of survey respondents.

Here are the top 29 annual physician salaries:

Orthopedics: $511,000

Plastic surgery: $479,000

ENT: $455,000

Cardiology: $438,000

Radiology: $427,000

Gastroenterology: $419,000

Urology: $417,000

Dermatology: $411,000

Anesthesiology: $398,000

Ophthalmology: $378,000

Oncology: $377,000

General surgery: $364,000

Emergency medicine: $357,000

Critical care: $355,000

Pulmonary medicine: $342,000

Pathology: $318,000

Physical medicine: $308,000

OB-GYN: $308,000

Nephrology: $306,000

Allergy: $301,000

Neurology: $280,000

Psychiatry: $268,000

Rheumatology: $262,000

Internal medicine: $251,000

Infectious disease: $246,000

Diabetes: $236,000

Family medicine: $234,000

Public health: $232,000

Pediatrics: $232,000

