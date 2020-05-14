Top 29 physician salaries for 2020
Medscape released its Physician Compensation Report 2020, examining how COVID-19 affected clinician salaries.
Medscape surveyed 17,461 clinicians across more than 30 specialties from across the U.S. between Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10, 2020. Gastroenterologists made up 2 percent of survey respondents.
Here are the top 29 annual physician salaries:
Orthopedics: $511,000
Plastic surgery: $479,000
ENT: $455,000
Cardiology: $438,000
Radiology: $427,000
Gastroenterology: $419,000
Urology: $417,000
Dermatology: $411,000
Anesthesiology: $398,000
Ophthalmology: $378,000
Oncology: $377,000
General surgery: $364,000
Emergency medicine: $357,000
Critical care: $355,000
Pulmonary medicine: $342,000
Pathology: $318,000
Physical medicine: $308,000
OB-GYN: $308,000
Nephrology: $306,000
Allergy: $301,000
Neurology: $280,000
Psychiatry: $268,000
Rheumatology: $262,000
Internal medicine: $251,000
Infectious disease: $246,000
Diabetes: $236,000
Family medicine: $234,000
Public health: $232,000
Pediatrics: $232,000
More articles on surgery centers:
Surgery Partners Q1 revenue up 5.8%, received $45M in CARES Act funding: 6 details
How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week
Envision & ValueHealth grow through the COVID-19 pandemic & more — 10 ASC industry notes
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.