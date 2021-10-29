Maine is ranked the top state in the country for orthopedic surgeons to live and work by job market research company Zippia.

The 2021 ranking took into account median salary, cost of living and the Bureau of Labor Statistics' location quotient, which measures how concentrated an industry or occupation is in a single state compared to the nation as a whole.

A location quotient of 1.5, for example, means a state has 1.5 times the concentration of orthopedic surgeon jobs compared to the national average. A higher location quotient means more jobs are available in that state in a particular industry.

The top 25 states for orthopedic surgeons: