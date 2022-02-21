Top 15 specialties for telemedicine use: Doximity

Listen
Telemedicine use is highest in specialties managing chronic illness, according to Doximity's "State of Telemedicine Report."
The February 2022 report analyzed data from physicians who used Domixity from January 2020 through June 2021.
Below are the top 15 adult specialties that have adopted telemedicine:
1. Endocrinology
2. Gastroenterology
3. Rheumatology
4. Urology
5. Nephrology
6. Cardiology
7. Otolaryngology (ENT)
8. Neurology
9. Allergy and immunology
10. Hematology/ Oncology
11. Family medicine
12. Dermatology
13. Geriatrics
14. Pulmonology
15. Psychiatry