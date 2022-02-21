Top 15 specialties for telemedicine use: Doximity

Telemedicine use is highest in specialties managing chronic illness, according to Doximity's "State of Telemedicine Report."

The February 2022 report analyzed data from physicians who used Domixity from January 2020 through June 2021.

Below are the top 15 adult specialties that have adopted telemedicine:

1. Endocrinology

2. Gastroenterology

3. Rheumatology

4. Urology

5. Nephrology

6. Cardiology

7. Otolaryngology (ENT)

8. Neurology

9. Allergy and immunology

10. Hematology/ Oncology

11. Family medicine

12. Dermatology

13. Geriatrics

14. Pulmonology

15. Psychiatry