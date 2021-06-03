Top 10 ways physicians earn secondary income

One-third of physicians who responded to Medical Economics' salary, productivity and profession survey reported collecting secondary income last year.

The survey, published June 3, shows the number of physicians with secondary income increased 3 percent year over year, and 17 percent said their second income came from nonmedical work. The average amount of secondary income varied; pediatric physicians reported the highest secondary income at $62,000 while OB-GYN reported the lowest at $38,000.

The 10 top most common sources of secondary income were:

1. Consulting

2. Nonmedical work

3. Expert witness

4. Clinical work

5. Medical administrator

6. Speaking

7. Clinical trials and research

8. Emergency department and urgent care work

9. Nonemergency department hospital work

10. Hospice