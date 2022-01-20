Here are the top 10 surgery residency programs, from Doximity's 2021-2022 Residency Navigator:

1. Abington (Pa.) Memorial Hospital

Size: 31 residents

2. Abrazo Health (Glendale, Ariz.)

Size: 15 residents

3. AdventHealth Florida (Orlando, Fla.)

Size: 20 residents

4. Advocate Health Care (Park Ridge, Ill.)

Size: 37 residents

5. Akron (Ohio) General Medical Center

Size: 20 residents

6. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center

Size: 38 residents

7. Albert Einstein Healthcare Network (Philadelphia)

Size: 25 residents

8. Allegheny Health Network Medical Education Consortium (Pittsburgh)

Size: 40 residents

9. AMITA Health/St. Joseph Hospital (Chicago)

Size: 12 residents

10. Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.)

Size: 45