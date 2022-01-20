- Small
- Medium
- Large
Here are the top 10 surgery residency programs, from Doximity's 2021-2022 Residency Navigator:
1. Abington (Pa.) Memorial Hospital
Size: 31 residents
2. Abrazo Health (Glendale, Ariz.)
Size: 15 residents
3. AdventHealth Florida (Orlando, Fla.)
Size: 20 residents
4. Advocate Health Care (Park Ridge, Ill.)
Size: 37 residents
5. Akron (Ohio) General Medical Center
Size: 20 residents
6. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center
Size: 38 residents
7. Albert Einstein Healthcare Network (Philadelphia)
Size: 25 residents
8. Allegheny Health Network Medical Education Consortium (Pittsburgh)
Size: 40 residents
9. AMITA Health/St. Joseph Hospital (Chicago)
Size: 12 residents
10. Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.)
Size: 45