The 20 most common ASC procedures

MedPac in its March 2020 report to Congress made a series of recommendations on ASCs and documented several statistics on the industry.

MedPac examined the 20 most frequently provided ASC services in 2018. Here they are along with percent of volume:

Cataract surgery, with IOL insert, 1 stage: 18.8 percent

Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, biopsy: 7.9 percent

Colonoscopy and biopsy: 6.9 percent

Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique): 6.2 percent

Inject foramen epidural: lumbar, sacral: 4.6 percent

After cataract laser surgery: 4.2 percent

Inject paravertebral: lumbar, sacral: 3.4 percent

Injection spine; lumbar, sacral: 2.7 percent

Colorectal screen, high-risk individual: 2.1 percent

Diagnostic colonoscopy: 1.7 percent

Destroy lumbar/sacral facet joint: 1.7 percent

Colorectal screen, not high-risk individual: 1.7 percent

Cataract surgery, complex: 1.4 percent

Injection procedure for sacroiliac joint, anesthetic: 1.4 percent

Inject paravertebral: cervical or thoracic: 1.1 percent

Inject spine, cervical or thoracic: 1 percent

Cystoscopy: 1 percent

Upper GI endoscopy, diagnosis: 0.9 percent

Revision of upper eyelid: 0.9 percent

Lesion remove colonoscopy, hot biopsy forceps: 0.5 percent

