The 20 most common ASC procedures
MedPac in its March 2020 report to Congress made a series of recommendations on ASCs and documented several statistics on the industry.
MedPac examined the 20 most frequently provided ASC services in 2018. Here they are along with percent of volume:
Cataract surgery, with IOL insert, 1 stage: 18.8 percent
Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, biopsy: 7.9 percent
Colonoscopy and biopsy: 6.9 percent
Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique): 6.2 percent
Inject foramen epidural: lumbar, sacral: 4.6 percent
After cataract laser surgery: 4.2 percent
Inject paravertebral: lumbar, sacral: 3.4 percent
Injection spine; lumbar, sacral: 2.7 percent
Colorectal screen, high-risk individual: 2.1 percent
Diagnostic colonoscopy: 1.7 percent
Destroy lumbar/sacral facet joint: 1.7 percent
Colorectal screen, not high-risk individual: 1.7 percent
Cataract surgery, complex: 1.4 percent
Injection procedure for sacroiliac joint, anesthetic: 1.4 percent
Inject paravertebral: cervical or thoracic: 1.1 percent
Inject spine, cervical or thoracic: 1 percent
Cystoscopy: 1 percent
Upper GI endoscopy, diagnosis: 0.9 percent
Revision of upper eyelid: 0.9 percent
Lesion remove colonoscopy, hot biopsy forceps: 0.5 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M
2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't
Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.