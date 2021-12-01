Specialties with the most malpractice suits, per Medscape

Fifty-one percent of physicians in the U.S. surveyed by Medscape for its 2021 Malpractice Report said they have been named in a malpractice lawsuit.
Medscape surveyed 4,358 physicians in 29 specialties from May 21 to Aug. 28.
Here are the percentage of physicians named in malpractice lawsuits by specialty:
Plastic surgery: 83 percent
General surgery: 83 percent
Orthopedics: 81 percent
Urology: 80 percent
OB-GYN: 79 percent
Specialized surgery: 74 percent
Emergency medicine: 70 percent
Otolaryngology: 68 percent
Radiology: 64 percent
Cardiology: 58 percent