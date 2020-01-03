Salaries for top 10 most in-demand physician specialties

Two reports from Doximity outlined physician salary and demand.

Doximity's U.S. physician employment report examined 27,000 physician jobs posted on Doximity in 2018 and 2019, as well as 70,000 survey responses from physicians to determine physician demand.

Doximity's 2019 physician compensation report detailed physician salary from surveys completed by 90,000 full-time physicians.

Here are the top 10 most in demand physician specialties and their salaries:

1. Family medicine - $242,352

2. Internal medicine - $254,000

3. Emergency medicine - $336,000

4. Psychiatry - $281,000

5. OB-GYN - $335,000

6. Neurology - $303,000

7. Radiology - $428,572

8. Anesthesiology - $405,000

9. Pediatrics - $223,000

10. Cardiology - $453,515

More articles on benchmarking:

21 highest physician salaries — Orthopedics is No. 1 at $426K

What percentage of physicians are hospital employed? 4 salary, employment statistics

3 things to know about general surgeon salary growth & hospital revenue generated

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.