Projected supply, demand for 10 surgical specialties in 2025

Ophthalmology is projected to have the greatest physician shortage of any surgical specialty by 2025, according to a December 2016 HHS report cited in Global Healthcare Advisors' latest Ophthalmology Market Brief.

GHA Managing Director JC Lupis shared the market brief with Becker's ASC Review. It is available for download here.

Projected supply, demand and shortage or surplus for 10 surgical specialties in 2025:

Note: Numbers were rounded to the nearest 10.

1. Ophthalmology

Supply: 16,510

Demand: 22,690

Shortage: -6,180

2. Orthopedic surgery

Supply: 24,350

Demand: 29,400

Shortage: -5,050

3. Urology

Supply: 8,830

Demand: 12,460

Shortage: -3,630

4. General surgery

Supply: 30,760

Demand: 33,730

Shortage: -2,970

5. Cardiothoracic surgery

Supply: 3,600

Demand: 5,410

Shortage: -1,810

6. Otolaryngology

Supply: 9,190

Demand: 10,810

Shortage: -1,620

7. Plastic surgery

Supply: 7,280

Demand: 8,770

Shortage: -1,490

8. Neurological surgery

Supply: 4,930

Demand: 6,130

Shortage: -1,200

9. Vascular surgery

Supply: 3,410

Demand: 3,930

Shortage: -520

10. Colon/rectal surgery

Supply: 2,120

Demand: 1,990

Surplus: 130

