Projected supply, demand for 10 surgical specialties in 2025
Ophthalmology is projected to have the greatest physician shortage of any surgical specialty by 2025, according to a December 2016 HHS report cited in Global Healthcare Advisors' latest Ophthalmology Market Brief.
Projected supply, demand and shortage or surplus for 10 surgical specialties in 2025:
Note: Numbers were rounded to the nearest 10.
1. Ophthalmology
Supply: 16,510
Demand: 22,690
Shortage: -6,180
2. Orthopedic surgery
Supply: 24,350
Demand: 29,400
Shortage: -5,050
3. Urology
Supply: 8,830
Demand: 12,460
Shortage: -3,630
4. General surgery
Supply: 30,760
Demand: 33,730
Shortage: -2,970
5. Cardiothoracic surgery
Supply: 3,600
Demand: 5,410
Shortage: -1,810
6. Otolaryngology
Supply: 9,190
Demand: 10,810
Shortage: -1,620
7. Plastic surgery
Supply: 7,280
Demand: 8,770
Shortage: -1,490
8. Neurological surgery
Supply: 4,930
Demand: 6,130
Shortage: -1,200
9. Vascular surgery
Supply: 3,410
Demand: 3,930
Shortage: -520
10. Colon/rectal surgery
Supply: 2,120
Demand: 1,990
Surplus: 130
