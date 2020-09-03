Physicians see overall pay boost, but GI compensation falls most among any specialty

While physician compensation increased in general from 2018-19, increases in compensation per work relative value unit weren't as pronounced as other years, according to AMGA's 33rd "2020 Medical Group Compensation and Productivity Survey."

Compensation increased by 3.79 percent in 2019, up from the 2.92 percent increase in 2018. Compensation per wRVU, which includes physician work, practice expense and malpractice insurance, increased 2.14 percent in 2019, down from 3.64 percent in 2018.

Family medicine physicians saw an increase of 3.75 percent from 2018-19, with a wRVU increase of 2.86 percent.

Gastroenterologists saw the biggest decreases of any specialty. While general compensation increased 2.83 percent, compensation per wRVU decreased -3.11 percent from 2018-19.

Orthopedic surgeons saw increases in general compensation (6.88 percent), but only saw a 0.33 percent increase in compensation per wRVU from 2018-19.

