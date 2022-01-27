Physician pay by region 

Physician pay varies widely by region, with those in the Midwest and the South earning the most, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

The report, released Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.

Here's what four physician specialties average pay per region of the U.S.:

Eastern region

Neurological surgery: $600,000

Cardiology: $429,000

Orthopedic surgery: $400,000

Urology: $350,000

Midwest region

Neurological surgery: $760,000

Orthopedic surgery: $558,000

Cardiology: $520,000

Urology: $391,000

Southern region

Neurological surgery: $675,000

Cardiology: $500,000

Orthopedic surgery: $497,000

Urology: $413,000

Western region

Neurological surgery: $638,000

Orthopedic surgery: $539,000

Cardiology: $470,000

Urology: $236,000