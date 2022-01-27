Physician pay by region 

- Small
Physician pay varies widely by region, with those in the Midwest and the South earning the most, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."
The report, released Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.
Here's what four physician specialties average pay per region of the U.S.:
Eastern region
Neurological surgery: $600,000
Cardiology: $429,000
Orthopedic surgery: $400,000
Urology: $350,000
Midwest region
Neurological surgery: $760,000
Orthopedic surgery: $558,000
Cardiology: $520,000
Urology: $391,000
Southern region
Neurological surgery: $675,000
Cardiology: $500,000
Orthopedic surgery: $497,000
Urology: $413,000
Western region
Neurological surgery: $638,000
Orthopedic surgery: $539,000
Cardiology: $470,000
Urology: $236,000