Physician falls to 4th spot as best healthcare job 

Physicians dropped to the fourth-best healthcare job, with a salary of $208,000 and 18,700 projected jobs between 2020 and 2030, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 11.

The role was ranked third by U.S. News & World Report in 2021.

U.S. News used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs were then scored using seven component measures: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

Here are the 29 best healthcare jobs, according to the publication: