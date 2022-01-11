Physician falls to 4th spot as best healthcare job 

Physicians dropped to the fourth-best healthcare job, with a salary of $208,000 and 18,700 projected jobs between 2020 and 2030, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 11.

The role was ranked third by U.S. News & World Report in 2021. 

U.S. News used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs were then scored using seven component measures: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance. 

Here are the 29 best healthcare jobs, according to the publication: 

  1. Nurse practitioner
  2. Physician assistant
  3. Speech-language pathologist
  4. Physician
  5. Registered nurse
  6. Respiratory therapist
  7. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon
  8. Nurse anesthetist
  9. Veterinarian
  10. Physical therapist
  11. Occupational therapist
  12. Pediatrician
  13. Optometrist
  14. Anesthesiologist
  15. Obstetrician and gynecologist
  16. Dentist
  17. Psychiatrist
  18. Orthodontist
  19. Chiropractor
  20. Pharmacist
  21. Dietitian and nutritionist
  22. Audiologist
  23. Radiation therapist
  24. Nurse midwife
  25. Prosthodontist
  26. Podiatrist
  27. Surgeon
  28. Esthetician and skin care specialist
  29. Rehabilitation counselor

