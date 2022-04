White physicians make $33,000 more than their Black counterparts, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

The report, published April 15, includes responses from more than 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021-Jan. 19, 2022.

Physician compensation by race and ethnicity from lowest to highest earning:

African American/Black: $313,000

Latino/Hispanic: $328,000

Asian American: $329,000

Caucasian/White: $346,000