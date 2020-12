Most nurses predict salaries will stay the same or decrease due to COVID-19

COVID-19 is expected to have a negative effect on physician and nurse compensation.

Medscape surveyed 10,424 nurses on an array of issues in its "Nurse Career Satisfaction Report 2020."

Nurses believe COVID-19 will have the following effects on annual income:

COVID-19 increased income in 2020:

Registered nurse: 17 percent

Licensed practical nurse: 22 percent

Nurse practitioner: 11 percent

Clinical nurse specialist: 8 percent

Certified registered nurse anesthetist: 6 percent

Nurse midwives: 8 percent

COVID-19 had no effect on income in 2020:

Registered nurse: 51 percent

Licensed practical nurse: 49 percent

Nurse practitioner: 49 percent

Clinical nurse specialist: 58 percent

Certified registered nurse anesthetist: 35 percent

Nurse midwives: 59 percent

COVID-19 decreased income in 2020:

Registered nurse: 33 percent

Licensed practical nurse: 29 percent

Nurse practitioner: 41 percent

Clinical nurse specialist: 34 percent

Certified registered nurse anesthetist: 59 percent

Nurse midwives: 33 percent

