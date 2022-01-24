Emergency medicine is the physician specialty reporting the most burnout, according to Medscape's 2021 "Physician Burnout & Depression Report" released Jan. 21.

For the report, Medscape surveyed 13,069 physicians in 29 specialties from June 29-Sept. 26, 2021.

Below is a ranking of the most burned-out physician specialties, followed by the percentage of surveyed physicians who reported being burned out: