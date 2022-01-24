Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Emergency medicine is the physician specialty reporting the most burnout, according to Medscape's 2021 "Physician Burnout & Depression Report" released Jan. 21.
For the report, Medscape surveyed 13,069 physicians in 29 specialties from June 29-Sept. 26, 2021.
Below is a ranking of the most burned-out physician specialties, followed by the percentage of surveyed physicians who reported being burned out:
- Emergency medicine: 60 percent
- Critical care: 56 percent
- OB-GYN: 53 percent
- Infectious diseases: 51 percent
- Family medicine: 51 percent
- Physical medicine & rehabilitation: 50 percent
- Diabetes & endocrinology: 50 percent
- Radiology: 49 percent
- Pediatrics: 49 percent
- Pulmonary medicine: 48 percent