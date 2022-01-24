Most burned out physician specialties

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Emergency medicine is the physician specialty reporting the most burnout, according to Medscape's 2021 "Physician Burnout & Depression Report" released Jan. 21.

For the report, Medscape surveyed 13,069 physicians in 29 specialties from June 29-Sept. 26, 2021.

Below is a ranking of the most burned-out physician specialties, followed by the percentage of surveyed physicians who reported being burned out:

  1. Emergency medicine: 60 percent
  2. Critical care: 56 percent
  3. OB-GYN: 53 percent
  4. Infectious diseases: 51 percent
  5. Family medicine: 51 percent
  6. Physical medicine & rehabilitation: 50 percent
  7. Diabetes & endocrinology: 50 percent
  8. Radiology: 49 percent
  9. Pediatrics: 49 percent 
  10. Pulmonary medicine: 48 percent

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast