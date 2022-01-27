Metro areas with lowest salaries for physicians

San Antonio has the lowest physician salary in a metro area.

Metro areas paying lower salaries tend to have older healthcare infrastructures and plateauing populations, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

The report, released Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the current healthcare landscape.

Below are the metro areas with the lowest physician salaries ranked low to high:

1. San Antonio — $329,475

2. Virginia Beach, Va. — $331,952

3. Boston — $347,894

4. Baltimore — $348,389

5. District of Columbia — $351,272

6. Denver — $352,073

7. Philadelphia — $354,788

8. Memphis, Tenn. — $356,875

9. Louisville, Ky. — $360,609

10. Providence, R.I. — $365,807