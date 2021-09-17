How US physician net worth compares to physician net worth in other countries

Alan Condon -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Physicians in the U.S. on average have far a higher net worth than physicians in many other countries, according to Medscape's "International Physician Compensation Report."

The survey, released in August, features responses from physicians in the U.S., the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Brazil and Mexico. Respondents were all full-time practicing physicians.

The average physician net worth (sum of all assets minus debts) was ranked as follows:

1. U.S. —  $1.7 million

2. United Kingdom — $657,000

3. Germany — $441,000

4. France — $425,000

5. Italy — $269,000

6. Spain — $228,000

7. Brazil — $95,000

8. Mexico — $67,000

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast