How physician compensation changed over 3 years — 93 statistics

In 2021, physician salaries will be drastically affected because of COVID-19, ending a generally upward trend from the last three years.

Using Medscape's Physician Compensation Report from 2018-20, here is how physician salaries have changed:

Note: Medscape surveyed 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.

Overall specialty physician salary:

2018: $329,000

2019: $341,000

2020: $346,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 5.17 percent

Overall primary care physician salary:

2018: $223,000

2019: $237,000

2020: $243,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 8.97 percent

Plastic surgery:

2018: $501,000

2019: $471,000

2020: $479,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: -4.39 percent

Orthopedics:

2018: $497,000

2019: $482,000

2020: $511,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 2.82 percent

Cardiology:

2018: $423,000

2019: $430,000

2020: $438,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 3.55 percent

Gastroenterology:

2018: $408,000

2019: $417,000

2020: $419,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 2.7 percent

Radiology:

2018: $401,000

2019: $419,000

2020: $427,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 6.48 percent

Dermatology:

2018: $392,000

2019: $419,000

2020: $411,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 4.85 percent

Anesthesiology:

2018: $386,000

2019: $392,000

2020: $398,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 3.11 percent

ENT:

2018: $383,000

2019: $461,000

2020: $455,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 18.8 percent

Urology:

2018: $373,000

2019: $408,000

2020: $417,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 11.8 percent

Oncology:

2018: $363,000

2019: $359,000

2020: $377,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 3.86 percent

Ophthalmology:

2018: $357,000

2019: $366,000

2020: $378,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 5.88 percent

Critical care:

2018: $354,000

2019: $349,000

2020: $355,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 0.28 percent

Emergency medicine:

2018: $350,000

2019: $353,000

2020: $357,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 2 percent

General surgery:

2018: $322,000

2019: $362,000

2020: $364,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 13.04 percent

Pulmonary medicine:

2018: $321,000

2019: $331,000

2020: $342,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 6.54 percent

OB/GYN:

2018: $300,000

2019: $303,000

2020: $308,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 2.67 percent

Nephrology:

2018: $294,000

2019: $305,000

2020: $306,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 4.08 percent

Pathology:

2018: $286,000

2019: $308,000

2020: $318,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 11.19 percent

Psychiatry:

2018: $273,000

2019: $260,000

2020: $268,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: -1.83 percent

Allergy:

2018: $272,000

2019: $275,000

2020: $301,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 10.67 percent

Physical medicine:

2018: $269,000

2019: $306,000

2020: $308,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 14.5 percent

Rheumatology:

2018: $257,000

2019: $259,000

2020: $262,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 1.95 percent

Neurology:

2018: $244,000

2019: $267,000

2020: $280,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 14.75 percent

Infectious disease:

2018: $231,000

2019: $239,000

2020: $246,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 6.5 percent

Internal medicine:

2018: $230,000

2019: $243,000

2020: $251,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 9.13 percent

Family medicine:

2018: $219,000

2019: $231,000

2020: $234,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 6.85 percent

Diabetes:

2018: $212,000

2019: $236,000

2020: $236,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 11.32 percent

Pediatrics:

2018: $212,000

2019: $225,000

2020: $232,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 9.43 percent

Public health:

2018: $199,000

2019: $209,000

2020: $232,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 16.58 percent

