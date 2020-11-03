How compensation changes by employment type — 10 statistics

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting effect on healthcare compensation, according to Doximity's 2020 Physician Compensation Report released Oct. 29.

Doximity used its data repository, including responses from more than 135,000 licensed U.S. physicians, to calculate the findings in its report.

Compensation increased for all 10 settings Doximity included. Here is how much compensation changed by employment type from 2019-20:

Multispecialty group: 4.1 percent

Health maintenance organization: 3.9 percent

Industry/pharmaceutical: 3.8 percent

Health system: 2.7 percent

Single-specialty group: 2.3 percent

Urgent care center: 2.1 percent

Solo practice: 1.6 percent

Academic practice: 1.2 percent

Hospital: 1.1 percent

Government practice: 0.6 percent

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.