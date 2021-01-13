Here are the healthcare jobs on US News' 25 best-paying jobs list — Surgeon is No. 2
U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 "Best Paying Jobs" list, chronicling jobs that have an average salary of more than $100,000.
U.S. News & World Report selected jobs with the largest projected number and percentage of openings from 2019-29 using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The publication then ranked the jobs by median salary.
Here are the top-paying healthcare jobs, presented by their rank on the list:
1. Anesthesiologist: $208,000
2. Surgeon: $208,000
3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $208,000
4. Obstetrician and gynecologist: $208,000
5. Orthodontist: $208,000
6. Prosthodontist: $208,000
7. Psychiatrist: $208,000
8. Physician: $206,500
9. Pediatrician: $175,310
10. Nurse anesthetist: $174,790
11. Dentist: $155,600
18. Podiatrist: $126,240
20. Pharmacist: $128,090
22. Optometrist: $115,250
More articles on surgery centers:
Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M
2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't
Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.