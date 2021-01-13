Here are the healthcare jobs on US News' 25 best-paying jobs list — Surgeon is No. 2

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 "Best Paying Jobs" list, chronicling jobs that have an average salary of more than $100,000.

U.S. News & World Report selected jobs with the largest projected number and percentage of openings from 2019-29 using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The publication then ranked the jobs by median salary.

Here are the top-paying healthcare jobs, presented by their rank on the list:

1. Anesthesiologist: $208,000

2. Surgeon: $208,000

3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $208,000

4. Obstetrician and gynecologist: $208,000

5. Orthodontist: $208,000

6. Prosthodontist: $208,000

7. Psychiatrist: $208,000

8. Physician: $206,500

9. Pediatrician: $175,310

10. Nurse anesthetist: $174,790

11. Dentist: $155,600

18. Podiatrist: $126,240

20. Pharmacist: $128,090

22. Optometrist: $115,250

