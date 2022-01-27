Female OB/GYNs earn 19.6% less than men: 10 pay gap findings

Otolaryngology is the specialty with the widest gender pay gap, according to the Physicians Thrive 2022 "Physician Compensation Report."

Perhaps surprisingly, OB/GYN has the fifth-largest gender pay gap of any specialty, despite the well-documented fact that women far outnumber men in the field. Women make up 79.1 percent of physicians in the specialty, according to job research website Zippia.

The five specialties with the largest gender wage gaps:

1. Otolaryngology: Women earn 22 percent less

2. Geriatrics: Women earn 21.4 percent less

3. Orthopedic surgery: Women earn 20 percent less

4. Research: Women earn 19.8 percent less

5. OB/GYN: Women earn 19.6 percent less

The five specialties with the smallest gender wage gaps:

1. Nuclear medicine: Women earn 2.5 percent less

2. Hematology: Women earn 11.4 percent less

3. Urology: Women earn 12 percent less

4. Colorectal surgery: Women earn 12.2 percent less

5. Emergency medicine: Women earn 12.6 percent less