Caseload decline for 6 ASC specialties

Dermatology saw one of the sharpest declines in average number of patients seen by physicians per week from before COVID-19 to now.

Here are six specialties and their caseload declines, based on Medscape's 2021 Physician Compensation Report:

Dermatology: 15.6 percent decline, from 141 to 119

Orthopedics: 15.1 percent decline, from 93 to 79

Ophthalmology: 11.4 percent decline, from 132 to 117

Gastroenterology: 9.3 percent decline, from 76 to 69

Cardiology: 6.5 percent decline from 77 to 72

Anesthesiology: 4.3 percent decline, from 47 to 45