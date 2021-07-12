Average medical resident salary by year

The average annual salary for residents is $64,000, according to Medscape's 2021 resident salary and debt report, with compensation increasing for the first six years of the program.

Medscape surveyed 1,509 medical residents from March 22 to June 1 about their salary, debt and workflows.

Here is a breakdown of the average compensation by year in residency:

1. Year one: $57,500

2. Year two: $60,300

3. Year three: $62,900

4. Year four: $64,900

5. Year five: $67,300

6. Years six to eight: $70,300

The report also found 52 percent of respondents owed more than $200,000 in medical school loans, and almost 25 percent had debt that exceeded $300,000.