74% of insurers worried about meeting No Surprises Act requirements: 7 stats to know

A recent survey found that while 70 percent of Americans trust their physicians, only 22 percent trust hospital executives.

Here are seven statistics to know from recent surveys and reports:

1. Seventy-four percent of health plans are worried about meeting the No Surprises Act's Advanced Explanation of Benefits requirements, according to survey results released by healthcare payment company Zelis.

2. Most Americans said they trust physicians and nurses, but three-quarters of the public said they do not trust hospital executives, according to a new study from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

3. Sixty-one percent of physicians reported experiencing burnout in 2021, up from 40 percent in 2018, according to a survey from the Physicians Foundation.

4. Seventy-eight percent of health systems use or are implementing automation in their revenue cycle operations, according to survey results released by healthcare revenue cycle management automation company AKASA. That's a 12 percentage point increase compared to the survey results AKASA released last October.

5. White Americans have the highest yearly per-person healthcare spending compared to patients of other races, even after considering age and health condition, according to a study published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle.

6. Students who said they were mistreated during their first two years of medical school were more likely to report exhaustion and career regret by the time they graduated, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open.

7. About 80 percent of female residents reported experiencing gender discrimination in surgical residency programs, compared to 17.1 percent of male residents, a study published in JAMA Surgery found.