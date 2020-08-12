6 practices hit by data breaches in 2020

Six specialty centers that have reported data security incidents so far this year:

Fort Worth, Texas-based Owens Ear Center was the victim of a May 28 ransomware attack that encrypted data including patient names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and healthcare information.

North Shore Pain Management in Beverly, Mass., reported a data security incident affecting patients who received care at the practice in the past six years. An unauthorized person gained access to the NSPM computer system and some of its files April 16.

On April 9, Florida Orthopaedic Institute discovered a ransomware attack on encrypted data stored on its servers. Some patients' personal information might have been accessed or taken during the incident.

After discovering unusual activity on an employee's email account March 23, Warrendale, Pa.-based Everett & Hurite Ophthalmic Association launched an investigation. The group found the employee's email account had been accessed by an unauthorized individual, potentially affecting the information of 34,113 individuals.

Palmer, Alaska-based Mat-Su Surgical Associates reported a ransomware attack affecting 13,146 individuals. The breach was discovered March 16, when the practice was unable to access its network system.

The Randleman (N.C.) Eye Center notified patients about a security breach discovered Jan. 13, when malware was introduced by a third party into the center's computer systems. Patients' names and retinal images were encrypted, along with other health information.

