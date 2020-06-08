Eye center reports email hacking incident

Warrendale, Pa.-based Everett & Hurite Ophthalmic Association reported an IT incident on May 22 that affected thousands of patients' records.

The ophthalmology practice became aware of unusual activity on an employee email account on March 23 and conducted an investigation. The group found an employee's email account was accessed between Feb. 25 and March 25, which may have affected 34,113 individuals' information.

EHOA has not determined whether the unauthorized individual viewed patient information, and it is unaware of any attempt to misuse the information. However, the mail included health information such as birth dates, financial information, Social Security numbers, medical information and treatment information in addition to patient names.

