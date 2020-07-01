Ransomware attack hits Florida orthopedic practice: 3 details

Florida Orthopaedic Institute reported a ransomware attack on its servers that impacted patient data.

1. On April 9, the practice discovered a ransomware attack on encrypted data stored on its servers and took immediate action to restore the impacted data and conduct an internal investigation. It also engaged a third-party forensic expert.



2. The practice found on May 6 that some patients' personal information may have been accessed or taken during the incident.



3. FOI is not aware of any patient information misuse at this time. The breached information may have included names, birth dates and Social Security numbers as well as medical, payment and insurance information.



