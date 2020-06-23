12,472 patient records breached in Massachusetts pain center cyberattack

North Shore Pain Management in Beverly, Mass., reported a data security incident affecting patients who received care at the practice over the past six years.

Four things to know:



1. An unauthorized person gained access to the NSPM computer system and some of its files on April 16; the practice noticed the breach on April 21 and then worked with the FBI and other third-party experts to investigate the incident.



2. The unauthorized person acquired files with information about patients who paid the practice or North Shore Anesthesia for services between Aug. 1, 2014, and April 16, 2020.



3. There were 12,472 patients' records associated with the breach. Information accessed included names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, diagnoses and treatment information.

4. The practice retained a new IT management vendor as a result of the incident.

