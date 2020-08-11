Ransomware attack on Texas ENT center encrypts 19,908 patient files

Fort Worth, Texas-based Owens Ear Center was the victim of a ransomware attack that encrypted patient information.

Four things to know:

1. A ransomware attack hit the center's computer system on May 28 and hackers demanded the health system pay to release the encryption. The practice's statement did not reveal whether the attack hampered their ability to practice or whether they paid the ransom.

2. The encrypted information included patient names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and healthcare information.

3. The practice reported no evidence that the information has been misused.

4. HHS reports 19,908 patients information was affected by the breach.

