6 insights on clinician compensation

Medical Group Management Association released its 31st Provider Compensation and Production Report.

MGMA surveyed 168,000 clinicians representing more than 6,300 organizations in 2019 to determine how their compensation packages changed from 2018 to 2019.

Six findings:

1. Compensation increased for clinicians and non-clinician providers.

2. The COVID-19 pandemic will negatively affect clinician earnings in 2020, but it's unclear how much compensation will decrease.

3. Average total primary care clinician compensation rose 2.6 percent from 2018 to 2019, hitting $273,437.

4. Urgent care and pulmonary specialists had the highest salary increases from 2018 to 2019, from $259,661 to $277,393 and $385,024 to $406,245, respectively.

5. These five specialties had the highest compensation increases:

Psychiatry: 7.69 percent

Urgent care: 6.83 percent

Pulmonary medicine: 5.51 percent

Internal medicine: 4 percent

Urology: 3.85 percent

6. These six specialties saw the largest increase in new hire compensation from 2018 to 2019:

Cardiology: 15.38 percent

Gastroenterology: 14.29 percent

OB-GYN (general): 4.68 percent

General surgery: 3.7 percent

Radiology: 3.69 percent

Neurology: 3.19 percent

