5 specialties earning highest bonuses, all over $70K

Orthopedists received the highest incentive bonuses in the last year, followed by ophthalmologists, according to the 2021 Medscape Physician Compensation Report.

The average incentive bonus was 15 percent of total salary. The report surveyed 17,903 physicians in more than 29 specialties from Oct. 6, 2020 to Feb. 11.

The top five specialties to receive highest incentive bonuses are:

1. Orthopedic surgery: $116,000

2. Ophthalmology: $87,000

3. Otolaryngology: $72,000

4. Urology: $72,000

5. Cardiology: $71,000

