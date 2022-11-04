25 fastest growing medical office building markets

Minneapolis-St. Paul (Minn.) is the fastest growing medical office building market, seeing 24 percent growth over 10 years, according to a report from 42floors.com.

To create the report, 42floors.com gathered data from corporate real estate research and listing platform CommercialEdge to analyze the last decade of medical office building construction activity between 2012 and 2021. The report examined 25 major commercial real estate markets, analyzing how deliveries and sales volumes in these markets progressed over the last 10 years. Read more about the methodology here.

The 10-year growth of the top 25 medical office building markets, according to 42floors.com:

1. Minneapolis-St. Paul (Minn.): 24 percent

2. Richmond-Tidewater (Va.): 22 percent

3. Philadelphia: 21 percent

4. Tampa (Fla.): 18 percent

5. Chicago: 18 percent

6. Dallas: 16 percent

7. San Francisco: 16 percent

8. Houston: 15 percent

9. Denver: 14 percent

10. Indianapolis: 14 percent

11. Atlanta: 14 percent

12. Bridgeport-New Haven (Conn.): 13 percent

13. San Francisco Bay Area: 12 percent

14. Baltimore: 11 percent

15. Seattle: 10 percent

16. Miami: 10 percent

17. Washington, D.C.: 10 percent

18. Phoenix: 9 percent

19. Los Angeles: 9 percent

20. Boston: 9 percent

21. San Diego: 8 percent

22. New Jersey: 7 percent

23. Orange County (Calif.): 7 percent

24. Cleveland-Akron (Ohio): 5 percent

25. Detroit: 5 percent