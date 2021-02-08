2021's 20 healthiest, unhealthiest cities in America: WalletHub says

WalletHub released its healthiest and unhealthiest cities in America list for 2021 on Feb. 8.

The firm compares 180 of the most populated areas in the U.S. across 44 benchmarks to determine its list. The benchmarks fell into four categories: healthcare, food, fitness and green space.

Here are the 10 healthiest cities, along with their total score:

San Francisco: 69.11 Seattle: 65.70 Portland, Ore.: 65.59 San Diego: 62.88 Honolulu: 62.75 Washington, D.C.: 61.11 Austin, Texas: 59.12 Irvine, Calif.: 58.82 Portland, Maine: 58.75 Denver: 58.71

Here are the 10 unhealthiest cities, along with their total score:

Brownsville, Texas: 23.39 Laredo, Texas 25.64 Gulfport, Miss.: 26.02 Shreveport, La.: 28.02 Memphis, Tenn.: 29.17 Montgomery, Ala.: 30.86 Fort Smith, Ark.: 31.02 Jackson, Miss.: 31.45 Huntington, W.Va.: 32.01 Lubbock, Texas: 32.44

View the entire list here.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.