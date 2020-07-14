19 most-recruited physician specialties
Healthcare recruiting activity is shifting toward medical specialties, with this category representing 78 percent of Merritt Hawkins' physician search engagements in a year's time.
Merritt Hawkins, which operates under AMN Healthcare, is a national physician recruitment and healthcare consulting firm. Merritt Hawkins based its "2020 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives and the Impact of COVID-19" on a sample of 3,251 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.
The 19 most-requested searches by specialty:
1. Family medicine
2. Nurse practitioner
3. Psychiatry
4. Radiology
5. Internal medicine
6. OB-GYN
7. Cardiology
8. Hematology and oncology
9. Physician assistant
10. Anesthesiology
11. Hospitalist
12. Certified registered nurse anesthetists
13. Gastroenterology
14. Neurology
15. Orthopedic surgery
16. Pediatrics
17. Urology
18. Dermatology
19. Pulmonology
