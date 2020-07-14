19 most-recruited physician specialties

Healthcare recruiting activity is shifting toward medical specialties, with this category representing 78 percent of Merritt Hawkins' physician search engagements in a year's time.

Merritt Hawkins, which operates under AMN Healthcare, is a national physician recruitment and healthcare consulting firm. Merritt Hawkins based its "2020 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives and the Impact of COVID-19" on a sample of 3,251 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.

The 19 most-requested searches by specialty:

1. Family medicine

2. Nurse practitioner

3. Psychiatry

4. Radiology

5. Internal medicine

6. OB-GYN

7. Cardiology

8. Hematology and oncology

9. Physician assistant

10. Anesthesiology

11. Hospitalist

12. Certified registered nurse anesthetists

13. Gastroenterology

14. Neurology

15. Orthopedic surgery

16. Pediatrics

17. Urology

18. Dermatology

19. Pulmonology

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.