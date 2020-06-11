19 most common ASC procedures

Here are the most common procedures for Medicare-certified ASCs in 2018, based on the MedPAC 2020 report to Congress.

1. Cataract surgery with IOL insert, stage 1: 18.8 percent of all procedures

2. Upper GI endoscopy, biopsy: 7.9 percent

3. Colonoscopy and biopsy: 6.9 percent

4. Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique): 6.2 percent

5. Inject foramen epidural: lumbar, sacral: 4.6 percent

6. After cataract laser surgery: 4.2 percent

7. Inject paravertebral: lumbar, sacral: 3.4 percent

8. Injection spine: lumbar, sacral (caudal): 2.7 percent

9. Colorectal screen, high-risk individual: 2.1 percent

10. Diagnostic colonoscopy: 1.7 percent

11. Colorectal screen, not high-risk individual: 1.7 percent

12. Destroy lumbar/sacral facet joint: 1.7 percent

13. Injection procedure for sacroiliac joint, anesthetic: 1.4 percent

14. Cataract surgery, complex: 1.4 percent

15. Inject paravertebral: 1.1 percent

16. Cystoscopy: 1 percent

17. Inject spine, cervical or thoracic: 1 percent

18. Upper GI endoscopy, diagnosis: 0.9 percent

19. Revision of upper eyelid: 0.9 percent

