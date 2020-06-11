19 most common ASC procedures
Here are the most common procedures for Medicare-certified ASCs in 2018, based on the MedPAC 2020 report to Congress.
1. Cataract surgery with IOL insert, stage 1: 18.8 percent of all procedures
2. Upper GI endoscopy, biopsy: 7.9 percent
3. Colonoscopy and biopsy: 6.9 percent
4. Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique): 6.2 percent
5. Inject foramen epidural: lumbar, sacral: 4.6 percent
6. After cataract laser surgery: 4.2 percent
7. Inject paravertebral: lumbar, sacral: 3.4 percent
8. Injection spine: lumbar, sacral (caudal): 2.7 percent
9. Colorectal screen, high-risk individual: 2.1 percent
10. Diagnostic colonoscopy: 1.7 percent
11. Colorectal screen, not high-risk individual: 1.7 percent
12. Destroy lumbar/sacral facet joint: 1.7 percent
13. Injection procedure for sacroiliac joint, anesthetic: 1.4 percent
14. Cataract surgery, complex: 1.4 percent
15. Inject paravertebral: 1.1 percent
16. Cystoscopy: 1 percent
17. Inject spine, cervical or thoracic: 1 percent
18. Upper GI endoscopy, diagnosis: 0.9 percent
19. Revision of upper eyelid: 0.9 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever
Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19
Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.