12 top causes of hospitals' patient leakage — 'Physician behavior' is No. 5

Hospital and health system executives surveyed in January and February saw competition as a top cause of patient leakage, according to a new report by Central Logic.

Central Logic, a healthcare software company focused on the management of patient transfers, commissioned an independent market research firm to survey a random sample of senior executives at U.S. hospitals.

A total of 138 respondents shared their hospital's main causes of patient leakage:

Note: Respondents could choose more than one answer. There was a tie for No. 5.

1. Competitors making it easier to get access to services: 46.38 percent

2. Service-line gaps: 36.96 percent

3. Slow acceptance: 27.54 percent

4. Providers in the area are unaware of the services we provide: 26.81 percent

5. Our physicians and ER doctors are not aligned: 23.19 percent

5. Physician behavior: 23.19 percent

7. Capacity problems/there aren't enough beds at the hospital: 19.57 percent

8. Negative referring experience: 15.94 percent

9. Our own physicians don't accept patients in transfer: 15.22 percent

10. Ability to quantify the problem: 13.04 percent

11. Hospitals in our system do not cooperate: 8.7 percent

12. Other: 0.71 percent

