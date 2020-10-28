12 top causes of hospitals' patient leakage — 'Physician behavior' is No. 5
Hospital and health system executives surveyed in January and February saw competition as a top cause of patient leakage, according to a new report by Central Logic.
Central Logic, a healthcare software company focused on the management of patient transfers, commissioned an independent market research firm to survey a random sample of senior executives at U.S. hospitals.
A total of 138 respondents shared their hospital's main causes of patient leakage:
Note: Respondents could choose more than one answer. There was a tie for No. 5.
1. Competitors making it easier to get access to services: 46.38 percent
2. Service-line gaps: 36.96 percent
3. Slow acceptance: 27.54 percent
4. Providers in the area are unaware of the services we provide: 26.81 percent
5. Our physicians and ER doctors are not aligned: 23.19 percent
5. Physician behavior: 23.19 percent
7. Capacity problems/there aren't enough beds at the hospital: 19.57 percent
8. Negative referring experience: 15.94 percent
9. Our own physicians don't accept patients in transfer: 15.22 percent
10. Ability to quantify the problem: 13.04 percent
11. Hospitals in our system do not cooperate: 8.7 percent
12. Other: 0.71 percent
