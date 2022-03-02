10 states predicted to have the greatest physician shortages in 2030

California is expected to experience a shortage of 32,669 physicians by 2030, according to a study published in Human Resources for Health.

The study, published Feb. 6, analyzes current and future physician job surplus and shortage trends throughout the U.S. from 2017 to 2030. It used projected changes in age and population size, then the authors created demand and supply models to predict physician shortages in 50 states.

Ten states predicted to have the greatest shortages of physicians by 2030:

1. California — 32,669

2. Florida — 21,978

3. Texas — 20,420

4. Arizona — 8,280

5. Georgia — 8,012

6. North Carolina — 7,725

7. Illinois — 6,203

8. Washington — 6,037

9. Tennessee — 5,989

10. Louisiana — 4,820