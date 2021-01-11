10 cities with biggest annual physician pay growth

Doximity noted physician compensation grew the highest in Providence, R.I., over in the last year.

The networking site for medical professionals surveyed about 44,000 full-time U.S. physicians on compensation growth from 2019 to 2020 and found 10 cities where pay growth was up 6.3 percent or more:

1. Providence, R.I.: 8.9 percent
2. Portland, Ore.: 8.6 percent
3. Richmond, Va.: 7.5 percent
4. Las Vegas: 7.2 percent
5. New Orleans: 7.2 percent
6. Birmingham, Ala.: 6.9 percent
7. Atlanta: 6.8 percent
8. Denver: 6.7 percent
9. Salt Lake City: 6.5 percent
10. Jacksonville, Fla.: 6.3 percent

